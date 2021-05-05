Kasak Ullu Web Series 2020 | Cast, Wiki, Actress, Release Date, Watch all episodes online Free

Kasak Ullu Web Series 2020:

Kasak is an Indian web series that is released on the ullu app. The genre of this ullu web series is Drama, romance. You can watch all episodes of this web series on the ullu app.

Storyline:

A nurse who helped many, when courageously protested against corrupt medical procedures, had to strive for justice. She was mercilessly raped and asphyxiated which resulted in her lifetime ailment and bed confinement. Who was responsible for this horrifying brutality? Will she continue protesting or give up? Watch “KASAK” Part I. A blood-curdling saga on moralities and justice!

Full Information:

Name Kazakh Genre Drama, romance OTT Platform Eye app Language Hindi Release date 5 June 2020 Season 3 Number of episodes 11 Director Deepak Pandey

Cast:

Trailer:

Note: Always download all web series from the original and official ullu app. Avoid using pirated movie websites like Tamilrockers, hdhub4u, downloadhub, katmoviehd, filmy4wap, 1Tamilmv.win, Filmywap, Khatrimaza etc. Also, avoid pirated movie and web series telegram channels.

