ENTERTAINMENT

Kashmira Shah shares a picture in a bikini and gives a befitting reply to trolls

Avatar

Actress Kashmiri Shah is known for her bold look and outspokenness. Kashmeera is very active on social media and keeps sharing her glamorous photos every day. The transformation of Kashmir has surprised everyone. Kashmira has responded to the trollers by sharing the picture in a bikini. After which anyone will think ten times before trolling them.

In the photo, Kashmiri is wearing a blue bikini and a blue satin shirt. He shared the picture and wrote- I already have many critics but the loudest voice that is mine is mine. I am my cheerleader so go ahead and work hard at trolling. After all, my dear haters need to do something.

Related Items:

Most Popular

40
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Avatar Avatar
11
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
10
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top