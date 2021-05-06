Kashmira Shah shares a picture in a bikini and gives a befitting reply to trolls

Actress Kashmiri Shah is known for her bold look and outspokenness. Kashmeera is very active on social media and keeps sharing her glamorous photos every day. The transformation of Kashmir has surprised everyone. Kashmira has responded to the trollers by sharing the picture in a bikini. After which anyone will think ten times before trolling them.

In the photo, Kashmiri is wearing a blue bikini and a blue satin shirt. He shared the picture and wrote- I already have many critics but the loudest voice that is mine is mine. I am my cheerleader so go ahead and work hard at trolling. After all, my dear haters need to do something.