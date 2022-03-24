Kate Ferdinand melts fans’ hearts as she shows baby Cree trying to reach her on screen during Loose Women

Kate Ferdinand delighted fans as she showed her son Cree trying to reach her on TV during her appearance on Loose Woman yesterday.

The 15-month-old son, 30, was seen standing in his nappy watching his big moment with former footballer Rio.

3 Kate’s son Cree tries to get on her screen credit: Instagram

3 Kate appeared on the show to talk about her new podcast credit: Rex

Kate captioned the cute images as “Mama,” as her famous friends rushed in to comment how adorable it was.

Georgia Koussoulu wrote: “No, that’s the cutest thing.”

Vicky Pattison commented: “Absolutely lush “, while Rochelle Humes said: “Best mom.”

During her appearance on the talk show, Kate admitted that she was “naive” when it came to playing Rio’s stepmother…