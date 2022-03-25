LATEST

Kate Ferdinand shares rare photos of son as he sweetly watches his mum’s appearance on Loose Women  

It's mom! Kate Ferdinand shared adorable photos of her son Cree on Wednesday as she watched his candid interview on ITV's Loose Woman

Kate Ferdinand shared adorable photos of her son Cree on Wednesday as she watched his candid interview on ITV’s Loose Woman.

The child looked engrossed in the TV while standing in the family’s living room.

Another photo showed the little Cree holding her mother’s face on screen as Kate proudly captioned the adorable images: ‘Mama’.

Her celeb friends rushed to comment on the photos, with TOWIE star Georgia Koussoulou writing: ‘No, that’s the cutest thing’.

‘The Best Mama ️’ added Rochelle Humes, while friend Vicky Pattison added: ‘Absolutely lush’.

During her Loose Ladies appearance on Wednesday, 30-year-old Kate admitted she was taking a ‘naive’ move…

