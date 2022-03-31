Kate Garraway forced to shut down husband Derek Draper’s sinking psychotherapy company

Online records show Derek Draper’s Astra Aspera Ltd owes £184,000, including £125,000 in taxes.

A liquidator was appointed Tuesday to liquidate the assets of the once successful psychotherapy company.

A source told the Daily Mail, “It’s very sad, but Derek can’t work and there’s no chance of him being able to do so in the near future, so Kate thought it best to call it quits.”

Kate Garraway is taking care of her husband amid his ongoing health struggles , ITV

Ms Garraway, a radio DJ and presenter of Good Morning Britain, was appointed director last year.

Mr Draper, 54, has been battling health issues after contracting Covid two years ago.

The former labor spin doctor contracted the virus during the first lockdown in 2020 and spent more than a year in hospital.

