Kate Garraway ‘very sad’ as she closes husband Derek Draper’s company with £200k loan as she is unable to work

Kate Garraway has shut down her husband Derek Draper’s company after she was unable to work due to a debt of nearly £200,000.

The former spin doctor’s psychotherapy company, Astra Aspera Ltd, is owed £184,000 – including £125,000 in taxes – and a liquidator has been appointed to liquidate the firm’s assets.

A family friend told mail online: “It’s very sad, but Derek can’t work and has no prospects of being able to do so in the near future, so Kate thought it best to call it off.”

