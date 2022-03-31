Kate Garraway’s new statement after ‘Radio Silence’ as she gives Derek Draper update

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Gere has publicly apologized for her “radio silence” after the focus was on Derek and his family.

Kate has been in the news since the COVID-19 pandemic, when her husband, Derek Draper, from Chorley, was hospitalized with the virus, leaving her with a long-term impact. Derek still needs round-the-clock care since he was discharged from the hospital.

But now, the ITV presenter has taken to Instagram to apologize to her followers for her “radio silence”. She claims that she is focusing on her husband and family.

In the Instagram post, she wrote: “Hi gang – sorry for the radio silence. Just focusing on Derek and family so it’s positive…