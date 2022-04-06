Kate Gosselin furious when Hannah leaves home, breaks brother-sister bonds [Report]

While Kate Gosselin’s life sucks now, things are going well for Hannah Gosselin.

Hannah is just a month shy of turning 18. She is about to become an adult.

Even before this milestone, she has experienced years of relative mediocrity and independence after choosing to live with her father.

It should come as no surprise to anyone that reports say Kate was “beyond furious” when Hannah escaped her grip.

an insider tells weekly in contact How did Kate Gosselin feel when Hannah could “choose” who had her custody.

According to the insider, the infamous reality star was “beyond irritable, furious” that Hannah was old enough to make that decision.

Hannah considers her options and goes to live with her father, John Gosselin, where he is soon joined by her…