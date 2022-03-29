Kate Lawler quits radio job to focus on motherhood

Kate Lawler is leaving Virgin Radio to focus on becoming a mother. (Getty Images)

Kate Lawler has announced that she is leaving her job at Virgin Radio, “to be more present as a mother”.

the former elder brother Winner – who became a mother to daughter Noah in February 2021 – has been working for the radio station since 2016.

Lawler, 41, revealed on Instagram: “This will be my last week on @virginradiouk drivetime after six amazing years with the station. It hasn’t been an easy decision for me and I know I’ll be back in radio broadcasting in the future but Right now, it’s time to take a break.”

she said that while the radio station allowed her flexible working hours Three days a week since becoming…