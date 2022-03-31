Kate Rodriguez broke down after getting angry with Majo Martino

Kate Rodriguez couldn’t take it anymore and broke down in tears after a bad day at El Hotel de los Femosos.

“Is everything okay, Kate?” Walter Quijero asked him when he saw her alone and at the door of the hotel dismayed.

“If a piece of glass gets into my eye, I am unfit today. And what happened to me could happen to anyone at the table. What do I have to lose?”, picked up the Panamanian model, The one who exploded against Majo Martino, after a cushion thrown by him hit his glass and was about to bite him.

“Nothing. I have a big chance to be nominated again. I’m going to say to him ‘Look Majo, I have a lot of reasons…