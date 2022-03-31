Kate Rodriguez crying at El Hotel de los Famosos when recalling a difficult moment with her grandmother

Kate Rodriguez’s tears spilled during the chat with Galvan Duck Feather famous hotels (thirteen). The dancer recalled a situation she experienced with her grandmother and broke down to such an extent that she made her partner cry.

,If you’re cool, it’s because you earned it. enjoy, That’s why I just told you ‘rest'”, the driver said to his companion. In the section facing the camera, Galvan assures that Kate tries to be strong Most of the time, but when he talks to her he reveals his sensitivity and his pain on some issues.

The spirit of Kate Rodriguez at the Hotel of the Famous

,I’m so quiet, so lonely, It is possible that they may look at me and say: ‘She believes, what is she believing?’ I’m used to being alone”, conceded…