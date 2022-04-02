Katherine Dorian will not seek re-election this fall

Tashereu, Ms. MNA Katherine Dorian has announced that she will not run for provincial elections this fall, saying she wants to devote more time to activism.

Quebec Solidaire (QS) MNA Announced 15 minute video posted on Facebook On Friday, called it a love letter to the people of his constituency.

She said that she wants to continue fighting for causes that are close to her heart, but in a different way.

“I want to advocate on the ground, in the theater and in the bar, in books and through people, and I want to put all of my time into it,” she said.

“I fought for four years to bring the arts back into politics. What I want to do now is share my political experience and bring it back to the arts and popular education. Because if . . .