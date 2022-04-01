Katherine Thomas gets honest about her fertility struggle

She is now the mother of two lovely daughters.

Katherine Thomas She has opened up about her heartache and despair while trying to start a family.

Now the mum-of-two said She struggled with fertility problems, but sought help from the Marion Fertility Clinic. She said that the clinic completely changed things for her and helped her family realize her dream.

Catherine initially told Woman’s Way about her heartache.

“We knew we needed help and we went under Mary Wingfield at the Marion Fertility Clinic,” she said. “I am so grateful that medical science allowed us to have a family.

“We were very disappointed and experienced a miscarriage.”

“We said we would give it one last try because I can’t emotionally go through another heartbreak…