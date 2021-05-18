Kathleen Gallagher: Billions of high tech innovation money is available. Why is the Midwest not fighting for some of the funds – and jobs? – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Facing the biggest high-tech opportunity in decades, most of the Great Lakes region’s Congressional delegation is reacting in a familiar way: By ignoring it.

With a few exceptions, they’re disengaged from a developing opportunity that will distribute tens of billions for high tech manufacturing and innovation.

Take a look at our region’s six core states: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. As the auto industry moves away from the combustion engine — and with it many of the region’s jobs — what new jobs do our representatives envision? If they want high-paying jobs and a high standard of living for their constituents, why aren’t they all over legislation that’s trying to fund more high-tech growth and innovation? Particularly when much of the funding would land here.

The Endless Frontier Act could send $1 billion to as many as 20 potential growth centers outside of the handful that have been driving our country’s innovation growth for the better part of this century.

Our six states combined have 12 senators and 73 representatives in Washington. Just four of those senators and a measly two of those representatives have signed on to Endless Frontier as co-sponsors. No members from Illinois or Minnesota have gotten involved.

Ouch. What are we sending them to Washington for if not to represent our economic interests?

I understand Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has been busy thinking about the Jan 6 storming of the Capitol, but from a business perspective all that thinking doesn’t matter a whit to his constituents’ economic well-being. At least Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) had the sense to get on board.

How do I know the Midwest could benefit enormously from Endless Frontiers? Two organizations — Brookings and Jumpstarting America out of MIT — have been driving the discussion around it.

Sixteen of the 35 potential growth centers Brookings named in its influential report, The Case for Growth Centers: How to Spread Innovation Across America, are in the Midwest. Madison, Minneapolis/St. Paul and New York’s Albany region top the list.

Nearly half of the highest-ranking candidates Jumpstarting America surfaced are in the Midwest, with Rochester, NY, Pittsburgh and Syracuse topping its list.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis and no relation), who seemingly understands all this, is an organizing co-sponsor of Endless Frontier. Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) is an organizing co-sponsor on the Senate side.

But they’re among six co-sponsors from a delegation of 85. Where’s everyone else?

Sen. Young was also a co-sponsor on the CHIPS for America Act, which authorized incentives for semiconductor manufacturing and investments in semiconductor research. The law still needs to be funded; President Biden has proposed $50 billion for it.

Semiconductor manufacturing facilities, known as fabs, produce coin-sized, transistor-laden chips that are the lifeblood of modern society and make everything from automobiles, military equipment, phones and the Internet work. The semiconductors industry produces high-skill, high-paying jobs with significant employment multiplier effects across regional economies, Jeffrey D. Bean and Stephen Ezell said in their May 14 commentary, “When the Chips are Down: Policy Priorities for Sustaining U.S. Semiconductor Leadership.”

“There should be a fab in the Midwest,” said Ezell, vice president of global innovation policy at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation in Washington, D.C.

He noted that Detroit automakers lost 10-20% of their production in the first quarter because of the chip shortage and pointed to the launch in April of the Center for Secure Microelectronics Ecosystem by Purdue in partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Synopsis Inc. and the Department of Defense.

In the midst of a chip shortage with federal government concern about Chinese dominance directing tens of billions of dollars into shoring up domestic production, and in an area that epitomizes high-tech, advanced manufacturing and good-paying jobs, what’s stopping our representatives in Washington from trying to get in on it?

I’ve suggested the shovel-ready Wisconn Valley technology park in Racine County would make a great site for a fab. Foxconn has failed to deliver on its promises to bring high-tech screen production to the site, and the site has $1.5 billion of improvements. Benefits at this location include lower earthquake risk, better electrical grid and water access, and proximity to Chicago and Milwaukee’s airports.

Also, our region has five of the top 20 computer science research universities (Carnegie Mellon, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Purdue) and trains armies of engineers.

Arizona, New York and Texas don’t compare. Yet they’re attracting fabs and their Congressional delegations are helping them do it. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY and lead Endless Frontier sponsor), is relentlessly pushing the semiconductor industry toward New York, even to the point of calling executives at Intel, Samsung and other chip makers. Arizona and Texas are loudly pushing for fabs as well. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) was lead sponsor on the CHIPS act and both Arizona senators were co-sponsors. The only Senate co-sponsor from our region was Sen. Young.

Why the crickets in the Midwest?

We pride ourselves on our universities’ ability to turn out graduates in engineering and other STEM fields, then don’t provide them with high-tech jobs. To turn that around we need our Congressional delegation to bring home some of this funding — and the high-tech, high-revenue opportunities that will come with it.

Failing that, we’ll continue to train those armies of engineers — then send them to places like New York, Arizona and Texas.

Kathleen Gallagher was a business reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the Milwaukee Sentinel for 23 years. She was one of two reporters on the team that won a 2011 Pulitzer Prize for the One in a Billion series. Gallagher is now executive director of 5 Lakes Institute, a nonprofit working to grow the Great Lakes region’s high technology entrepreneurial economy and culture. She can be reached at [email protected]