Kathmandu Connection Web Series Released On SonyLIV, Review, Story, Cast, Plot!

The OTT platform SonyLIV is arising with a model new net collection to thrilling its viewers. SonyLIV is without doubt one of the most distinguished and trending digital platform which all the time welcomes fascinating and entertaining content material to entertain the viewers. The platform is principally recognized for introducing mind-blowing net collection, movies, and TV exhibits. This time, the platform goes to launch an internet collection titled “Kathmandu Connection” which is scheduled to be launched on April 23, 2021, on SonyLIV. The film accommodates some very gifted and good actors who’ve carried out commendably within the collection. On this article, you’re going to get all of the wanted details about the online collection.

Kathmandu Connection Internet Sequence On SonyLIV

The collection is helmed by Sachin Pathak and produced by Ajay G Rai beneath the manufacturing banner Jar Footage. The music of the collection consists by Sneha Khanwalkar and modifying by Nikhil Parihar. The collection is written by Siddharth Mishra The collection that includes Amit Sial, Gopal Datt, Aksha Pardasany, Anshumaan Pushkar, and lots of extra who’re essaying important roles within the collection. The online collection goes to be very fascinating and incredible when it comes to leisure.

Star Forged Identify of “Kathmandu Connection”

Anurag Arora

Vikram Singh Sodha

Anshuman Pushkar

Gopal datt

Amit Sial

Aksha pardasany

Kathmandu Connection Internet Sequence Overview

If we discuss in regards to the plot, the story of the collection revolves round three mysterious circumstances of Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. The collection begins with an investigation of the Bombay blast which occurred in 1993. The investigation will observe the mysterious homicide circumstances and journalist, together with the kidnapping of a hotelier, nearly we will say there you’re going to get to see plenty of suspense and thriller, which can join you to the movie. The story of the collection may be very fascinating and mind-blowing which can join the viewers.

The makers have launched the trailer on the official youtube website of the SonyLIV on April 01, 2021. The trailer has obtained 13 million views and three.1K likes. The collection containing 6 episodes which shall be streamed quickly. The viewers have posted optimistic feedback. The viewers are very excited in regards to the collection. The makers are additionally very curious to see the response of the viewers. The film shall be streamed on April 23, 2021, on the SonyLIV. You may watch the collection on the SonyLIV app however firstly you need to purchase a subscription to the app. Keep tuned with us to catch the newest updates associated to the online collection.