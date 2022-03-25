LATEST

Kathy Griffin Wants Clarence Thomas Impeached Over ‘Extremist’ Wife Ginni

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas and Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin has slammed Virginia “Ginny” Thomas and called for her husband, Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas to be impeached following a report that sought to overturn the 2020 election.

Washington Post Thomas has published details of text messages sent to former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, purportedly urging him to continue fighting for the victory of now-President Joe Biden.

As CNN reports that the text messages are now in the hands of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riots, Griffin has weighed in on the controversy, calling Ginny Thomas a “legitimate extremist.”

“Ginny Thomas’s texts don’t disappoint,” the comedian wrote on Twitter. “Each one is crazier than the last.”

Continuing attack on conservatives…

