Kathy Wood’s ARK Innovations ETF is taking another spurt in a sell-off in US stock markets on Wednesday, hitting the technology sector hard amid concerns that the Federal Reserve is battling rising inflation.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, -4.63% , An exchange-traded fund managed by Wood, the founder of Arc Investment Management, was down about 5% on Wednesday afternoon, according to data from FactSet. The ETF, which seeks to invest in stocks of companies that could benefit from “disruptive innovation,” is down nearly 33% so far this year after Tuesday’s stock market crash as well.