Katie Boulter plays winning hand for Great Britain against

Katie Boulter claimed her second victory of the weekend after Heather Watson’s defeat by Marcela Zacarias.

Katie Boulter performed the successful hand for Nice Britain once more within the Billie Jean King Cup to finish victory over Mexico and preserve Anne Keothavong‘s aspect’s place on the elite degree of the competitors. Boulter defeated Giuliana Olmos 6-4 6-1 for her second victory of the tie, wrapping up a 3-1 win total within the behind-closed-doors affair on the Nationwide Tennis Centre in London. The outcome means Britain go ahead to a first-round tie subsequent February, the place victory would see them qualify for the finals week for the primary time.

Britain went into the conflict as heavy favourites however a 6-3 7-6 (1) defeat for Heather Watson towards Marcela Zacarias earlier on Saturday added some pressure to what had appeared an easy project.

Boulter was given the nod for the second singles spot regardless of a lowly rating of 291 that may be a legacy of the intense again harm she sustained whereas guiding Britain to victory over Kazakhstan in the identical competitors – then often known as Fed Cup – in 2019.

This was her first look since and as soon as once more she has proven she is a participant who relishes the strain events, with the victory over Olmos her seventh from eight singles matches within the competitors.

Olmos, who misplaced to Watson on Friday, is ranked exterior the highest 400 in singles however is a top-50 doubles participant and initially competed properly with Boulter after a protracted break in proceedings for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

A delighted Marcela Zacarias reacts after beating Heather Watson (Naomi Baker/PA)

However the big-hitting British participant took her fifth set level to clinch the opener and, as in her first match, didn’t look again.

Earlier, Watson was unable to win the battle of the quantity ones towards a participant ranked greater than 200 locations decrease.

Zacarias had solely beforehand overwhelmed a top-100 participant as soon as in her profession, six years in the past, however her consistency and willingness to chase down ball after ball noticed her come out on high towards an erratic Watson.

The 28-year-old, ranked 68, performed a poor first set, struggling on serve and dumping far too many photographs into the online.

She responded properly within the second to maneuver 5-3 forward however seemed tense as she tried to serve it out and Zacarias seized her alternative, dominating the tie-break and celebrating the largest victory of her profession.

Watson mentioned: “I undoubtedly did not discover my recreation at present. I simply by no means acquired going.

“I used to be constructive all through and was pondering, ‘It will flip, I am going to begin to discover my recreation’, however I simply did not at present.

“I simply had a nasty day on the workplace. I gave the perfect with what I had nevertheless it was removed from ok.”

The British quantity two mentioned forward of the tie that she thought she was nonetheless feeling the consequences of two weeks of exhausting quarantine forward of the Australian Open.

Watson reached the second spherical in Melbourne however has misplaced three of her 4 matches since, all to lower-ranked gamers.

She is trying ahead to spending time with family and friends over the subsequent week, and mentioned: “I simply assume recharge, keep affected person, keep at it, hold working exhausting on the court docket.

“I’ve performed tennis lengthy sufficient to know that there is at all times going to be ups and downs. You’ve got simply acquired to journey out the powerful occasions.”