Katie McCabe Talks Through Historic Night in Sweden

“We were in the game completely focused on what we had to do.”

Katie McCabe spoke for the Ireland women’s team during a historic night in Sweden, which raised a valuable point on Tuesday night.

McCabe scored Ireland’s only goal on the night, putting Vera Pow’s side in a good position to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Scoring a point against a second-ranked team in the world is one of Ireland’s most historic women’s football nights, and one the players would be very proud of.

Katie McCabe on Ireland vs Sweden

Speaking after the game, McCabe said that he is not ready to walk away from this point, no matter how brilliant he is.

She said: “It was a tough game, we knew it was going to be a fight. they are not…