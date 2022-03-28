Katie Price questions why she hasn’t got an MBE yet as the honor goes to those who have done less than her.

Katie Price has indicated that she deserves an MBE, after arguing that the honor has gone to others who have “did less” from her to receive one.

The former glamor model has campaigned endlessly for stricter laws on online trolling after her eldest son Harvey was the target of abuse. The 43-year-old recently appeared on a BBC documentary with Harvey to talk about his experience with college as he transitions into adulthood.

Speaking in a new interview, the TV personality spoke about life, motherhood and promotion. The My Crazy Life star, who has spent years campaigning for the government to flag Harvey’s legislation, also feels her philanthropic work should be recognized by the Queen.

talking to The…