Katie Price says ‘others get MBEs who have done less than them’, asking ‘why not me?’

Katie Price has questioned why she has not been awarded an MBE, noting that “others have done less for her”.

The 43-year-old opened up about life, motherhood and campaigning in a new interview.

Over the years, Katie has consistently campaigned for stricter laws against trolling people with disabilities.

Katie told Guardian : “I am campaigning for better laws in the Houses of Parliament and opening people’s eyes to people with disabilities. Honestly, I see others getting MBEs who have done less than me, and I think: why not me?”

He went on to say that people who have children with complex needs “are starting to become more open” in the public eye. Mirror Reported.

Her son, Harvey Price, who is autistic, partially blind, has ADHD and Prader-Willi syndrome,…