Katie Price says she should be given an MBE – and calls out those who already have them

TV personality and former glamor model Katie Price has questioned why she was not awarded an MBE, speaking in a new interview.

He claimed in a new interview with the Guardian that ‘others have done less’ for him, where he referred to his campaign for stricter laws to protect people with disabilities from trolling. 43 year old told Guardian : “I am campaigning for better laws in the Houses of Parliament and opening people’s eyes to people with disabilities. Honestly, I see others getting MBEs who have done less than me, and I think: why not me?”

according to Mirror, he said that people who have children with complex needs “are starting to become more open” in the public eye. She has worked on several documentaries with her son Harvey, who is autistic, partly…