Katie Price 'tried to have sex with Piers Morgan and Simon Cowell but both said no'

Katie Price ‘tried to have sex with Piers Morgan and Simon Cowell but both said no’

Katie Price talks dirty to me and tries to perform a risky sex act on Simon Cowell, Piers Morgan says in an open letter to her former friend, as she asks him to seek help for life’s ’embarrassing train-wreck’ calls for.

Katie Price tried to have sex with Piers Morgan and was furious when Simon Cowell turned down an offer of a risky sex act over a string of wild nights out.

Katie’s five proposals come after TV presenter Pearce wrote an open letter to her former friend, urging her to seek help for life’s ’embarrassing train-wreck’.

Katie has endured love splits, arrests and endless rumors about her lifestyle over the past few months.

in his paper published by sunPierce writes: “I remember you stumbling towards me at Simon Cowell’s 50th birthday party, …


Read Full News