Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Share Family Photo On Holi After Marriage Viral On Social Media

In the world of film and TV industry, this year there are many such celebs who are celebrating the first Holi after marriage. In the last one year, many celebs got married and this year they are celebrating the first Holi with their wife or husband. One name in this list is Katrina and Vicky Kaushal of is also. Newly married couple Vicky and Katrina got married on 9 December 2021 and this is the first Holi of both of them after marriage. In such a situation, the fans are restless to know how both will celebrate their Holi. So putting an end to this restlessness of the fans, Vicky and Katrina have shared photos of Holi celebrations on their Instagram, in which the actress is seen celebrating Holi at her in-laws’ house.

Vicky’s Happy Family is seen in this photo. Both have shared two photos on their Instagram. In the photo, Vicky is taking a selfie while Katrina is standing behind him with his mother-in-law. Along with Katrina and Vicky, the actor’s father Sham Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal are also seen posing. While sharing the photo, the actress shared everyone in the caption of her Instagram. Holi has congratulated. View photos.





Let us tell you that after marriage, Vicky and Katrina Kaif have not been able to spend much time with each other, because both of them are busy shooting for their upcoming films. But even in the midst of this busy schedule, both of them take out some time for each other. Recently, both of them also attended the birthday party of Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.





Ananya Pandey became the life of the party wearing a transparent gown, everyone’s eyes were fixed