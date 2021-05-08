ENTERTAINMENT

Katrina Kaif showed her back wearing a backless dress, see photos

Avatar

Mumbai. If a list of fashionistas of Beetown is made, then Katrina Kaif’s name will definitely be included in it. Katrina Kaif is 37 years old today. Everyone believes in beauty in Bollywood. She is mostly seen without makeup, as her skin is very shiny. Many Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan have mentioned in this interview how beautiful Katrina Kaif is. Bollywood’s “Barbie Doll” Katrina Kaif has won the hearts of millions with her beauty. Many girls dream of looking like Katrina too. Friends, although Katrina Cai’s glamorous looks are difficult to count, but some of her styles have also been such that they are not easy to forget. One such stylish style was seen when the actress was seen attending the birthday party.

Friends, for your information, let us know that Katrina Kaif was seen attending director and friend Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday party. During this time, Katrina became crazy about her beauty, while bringing her outfits in full focus, Katrina kept the other elements associated with the look minimal. Perfect and gorgeous from head to toe, the most attractive part of Katrina Kaif’s look was the backless design in the dress. Its cut was also kept in such a way that it was not simple, making the toned back of the cat super hot while creating a teasing effect. Which you can see in these pictures.

Friends, let me tell you that pictures of this look of Katrina came out, then the fans have become crazy. He praised the actress in back to back comments. Some described his look as ‘fire’ and some called it a ‘bom’ look. At the same time some express with fire emoji how hot they found this backless bodycon outfit on CAT.

