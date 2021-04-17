ENTERTAINMENT

Katrina Kaif Tests Negative For Covid-19, Thanks Well-wishers ‘Who Checked Up On Me’ – Tech TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
Katrina Kaif Tests Negative For Covid-19, Thanks Well-wishers 'Who Checked Up On Me' - Tech Kashif

Actress Katrina Kaif confirmed on Saturday afternoon that she has examined unfavourable for Covid-19. She took to her official Instagram deal with to share the information. She shared an image of her wearing yellow and sported a no make-up look. As a caption to the image, she wrote,”🌞 unfavourable 🌞(everybody who checked up on me, thanks, it was actually candy felt a variety of 💛)”.

In the beginning of the month, Katrina had introduced that she has examined constructive for the virus and added she has instantly remoted herself. In a word on her Instagram Tales, she had written, “I’ve examined constructive for Covid-19, Have instantly remoted myself and will likely be beneath house quarantine. I’m following all security protocols beneath the recommendation of my medical doctors. Requesting everybody who got here involved with me to get examined instantly too. Grateful for all of your love and help.”

Her announcement had come a day after actors Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal had been identified with coronavirus. A number of different Bollywood actors, together with Katrina’s Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar, had examined constructive.

Nevertheless, a few of the actors have recovered lately, together with Katrina’s rumoured companion actor Vicky Kaushal. He confirmed on Friday night that he has examined unfavourable for Covid-19.

Learn all of the Newest Information and Breaking Information right here

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
23
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
23
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
20
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
18
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top