Katrina Kaif Tests Negative For Covid-19, Thanks Well-wishers ‘Who Checked Up On Me’ – Tech TMT

Actress Katrina Kaif confirmed on Saturday afternoon that she has examined unfavourable for Covid-19. She took to her official Instagram deal with to share the information. She shared an image of her wearing yellow and sported a no make-up look. As a caption to the image, she wrote,”🌞 unfavourable 🌞(everybody who checked up on me, thanks, it was actually candy felt a variety of 💛)”.

In the beginning of the month, Katrina had introduced that she has examined constructive for the virus and added she has instantly remoted herself. In a word on her Instagram Tales, she had written, “I’ve examined constructive for Covid-19, Have instantly remoted myself and will likely be beneath house quarantine. I’m following all security protocols beneath the recommendation of my medical doctors. Requesting everybody who got here involved with me to get examined instantly too. Grateful for all of your love and help.”

Her announcement had come a day after actors Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal had been identified with coronavirus. A number of different Bollywood actors, together with Katrina’s Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar, had examined constructive.

Nevertheless, a few of the actors have recovered lately, together with Katrina’s rumoured companion actor Vicky Kaushal. He confirmed on Friday night that he has examined unfavourable for Covid-19.

Learn all of the Newest Information and Breaking Information right here