Katrina Kaif Tests Positive For COVID-19 – Sandeep Jakhar News

Katrina Kaif Tests Positive For COVID-19

Katrina Kaif Tests Positive For COVID-19

The second wave of the novel Coronavirus is very scary, as is the news of every day, some or the other celebrity test positive surfaces. Now, actress Katrina Kaif informs her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19, and immediately isolated herself.

The actress of The Ek Tha Tiger wrote on Instagram, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Is immediately detached and will be under domestic quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. I am requesting everyone who has come in contact. To get me tested immediately. ”

Recently, B-town celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar informed their fans that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

On the other hand, actors like Karthik Aryan and Milind Soman have fully recovered and tested negative for COVID-19.

Upon Katrina’s return, the actress was heavily inspired to kickstart the shoot of her upcoming project. A few days ago, she updated on her Instagram page that she had returned to the film’s set for shooting, and it was speculated that she was shooting Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

In connection with the work, his upcoming film Sooryavanshi, which also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, was scheduled to hit theaters on April 30, but now, the film’s producers postponed its release date given the state of India. is. Spike in positive cases of COVID-19.

