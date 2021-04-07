Katrina’s Corona Won’t Affect Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Details Revealed – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Katrina’s corona won’t affect Salman Khan’s Tiger 3: Speculations were rife that the shooting of her upcoming project Tiger 3 would be postponed as the actress was infected with corona. But according to latest reports, the shooting of Katrina and Salman Khan’s film is not going to be affected by the actress’s corona pause.

Katrina Kaif had shared the details of having corona pause tivi on Tuesday. Speculations were rife that the shooting of her upcoming project Tiger 3 would be postponed as the actress was infected with corona. But according to latest reports, the shooting of Katrina and Salman Khan’s film is not going to be affected by the actress’s corona pause. Let’s learn why.

Pinkvilla reported that the shooting of Tiger 3 is going on with Salman Khan at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The source said: ‘Katrina shot Tiger 3 a week ago and now her next schedule is for a few days at the end of April. That was the original shooting plan for the film, so there is no delay in shooting tiger 3. Salman Khan is currently shooting for his solo parts in the film with director Manish Sharma and the shooting is going on very fast’.

The source also explained the compliance of all the rules to avoid corona on the set. He said, “The kav de test of daily sanitization, masks and cast and crew of the film is going on regular intervals. Set and equi-pigments are sometimes sanitized. The guidelines issued by the government are being strictly followed’. Tell me the shooting of Tiger 3 has been going on in full swing since March 8.

Yash Raj Student is also shooting for this film

Apart from Tiger 3, Pathan is also shooting in The Studio. Pathan’s star cast stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Here too, the COV protocol is being strictly followed.

They did not direct the first two parts.

Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing the navigate role in the film. His character is yet to be revealed. The first part of the film was directed by Kabir Khan in 2012, the second is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar in 2017 and now the third part is being directed by Manish Sharma. The last two parts were hits on the box of c. Now it will be interesting to see what the third part of the film does among the audience. Live TV

