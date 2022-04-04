Katy Perry and Dua Lipa are reportedly still ready to collaborate

Katy Perry and Dua Lipa are reportedly set to collaborate on a new track together.
Lipa is said to have previously turned down an offer to feature in Perry’s track “Teary Eyes”, which appears on her latest studio album, “Smile” (2020).
Elsewhere, the “Levitating” singer wanted Perry to contribute to “Ball and Chain” – an unreleased “Future Nostalgia” song – but believed the latter artist was too busy at the time of recording.
talking to Sun (Via Music-News.COM), a source revealed that Lipa and Perry are “both fans of each other” and are hoping to join forces at some point soon.
“So far this has been an issue …
