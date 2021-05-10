Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Start Time Date How To Register Participate Host Winning Amount

The registration for the most popular show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” has been started. The megastar Amitabh Bachhan will be seen hosting the quiz reality show once again. The registrations will be activated from 10th May at 09:00 pm through SonyLiv. The selection process will be done digitally on SonyLiv. Amitabh Bachhan will ask a new question each night at 09:00pm on Sony TV. Interested candidates can answer these questions through SMS. Candidate who will give the accurate answer by taking less time will be shortlisted by the pre-defined criteria of selection. The candidates will receive a call form Sony TV of they will get shortlisted.

The quiz question will be a general knowledge based question and candidate need to answer this taking less time so they can qualify the selection criteria. The details of the process will also be explained in a tutorial video. The interested candidates will be accessible on SonyLiv. The selected candidates will be shortlisted for the last and final round of selection who has qualified the first three rounds of selection. Kaun Banega Crorepati is an Indian reality quiz game show which started in year 2000. The show has been presented by actor Amitabh Bachhan. The first three season was aired in Star Plus then it has been airing on Sony Entertainment Television which is produced by Big Synergy.

This show is the Hindi version of the “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”. The format of this show is to ask multiple question to the participants sitting on the Hot Seat and four lifelines will be given to them to use when they are not able to answer confidently. Participants are free to quit the game whenever they want to. They will not be able to play further if they answer any wrong question. The four lifelines will be Audience Poll where the studio audience will dial into a keypad what they think was the correct answer to the question. The results will be shown to the contestants then they can choose to go with the audience poll answer. The second lifeline is 50:50 which will remove the 2 wrong options from the computer screen and participants needs to choose from the remaining 2 options. Third lifeline will be Phone-a-friend, where participant can call their pre-selected friend or family member to help them choosing the right answer. Fourth light will be Expert Advice where the expert will help participate answer the question as per his knowledge. If participants will answer each question correctly, they can win the amount of Rs. 7 crore in this show. To know more about this article stay connected to us.