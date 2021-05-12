Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13 Registration 2021 Process and How To Get Chance To Sit On The Hotseat In Front of Amitabh Bachchan

The most favorite and knowledgeable gaming reality show titled “Kaun Banega Crorepati 13” is finally back on the television and the most sensational legendary Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has come back again on the show. To be a part of this show the contestants need to gives the right answers to the questions which will be asked by them. Those who want to sit on a hot seat, need to register first and the registration of the show has begun already on Monday 10th May 2021 at 9:00 PM. Amitabh Bachchan has asked the first question which is referential to Parakram Divas. The first question is below.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13 Registration 2021

Question. In pride of whose birth anniversary, on 23rd January, the Indian Government has decided determined to celebrate Parakram Divas?

Mangal Pandey Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chandrasekhar Azad Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Readers, answer the right answer on the comment box.

Registration Process For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13

The interested persons can procedure the registration on the official website of the Sonyliv and Sonyliv app. Aside, from this, the interested persons can also make the registration via SMS. Whose answer will be correct they will get contacted by cellphone by the contenders’ people. The general knowledge test of the participatory in the audition will be completed over SonyLIV, and then they will need to make their video and send it on the app. Those contenders in the final round will be meeting through video calling.

The promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13 was already leaked on Social media

A day before, the channel Sony TV allocated a promo video of KBCS13 on the official Instagram (Social Media Platform) account. Big B was watched saying, ever think about it how much is the interlude between you and your dreams. Try these 3 letters to make your vision true, just take your phone, and get ready. I and your hot seat is desperately waiting for you, you too just be prepared. The day they released the video it went viral on social media which grabs the attention of everyone.

The fans are eagerly waiting to watch Big B on the small screen after a long time. The first season of KBC was begun on 3rd July 2000 on the channel Star Plus. Later on, the show was started featuring on the Sony channel and completed 12 seasons so far and all the seasons were a massive hit amongst the audiences. People poured intense love into the show and loves to watch the host, Amitabh Bachchan.