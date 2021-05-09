Kaun Hai Woh Qaatil – AvNeil Horror SS – Chapter 13 + Additional Characters Intro

13. New Revelation

Recap: First Birth

(Present time at Takshak Vann cave with Farishta)

Neil and Avni are stumbled hearing the past incidents. Not a single thing, but thousand things happened in the first birth. Right from Neil’s parent’s death, Gandhak, Swastika, Vikram, dancing lady, temple burnt, Rudra’s death, Swastika’s parent’s death, Bhairavnath’s death….

Confusion is a lesser word to define their state as of now. They looked at Farishta with a confusion.

Neil – “Who the heck is my idiot look-alike? He is definitely a coward serpent who disguised as me.”

Farishta didn’t heed to his statement.

Farishta – “As a result of Shivanya’s curse, Swastika has reborn into Nayantara…”

Neil – “What? But Nayan has told us she never knew us in any birth… Is Nayantara also an evil?”

Farishta – “Of course Nayan don’t know… Due to a big event, Swastika has realized her sins and seeking for forgiveness. Now, she has realized all her mistakes but her sins are chasing her. Whether it is human or Naag, usage of black magic is the biggest sin that one can ever commit. It is the disrespect given to the god powers and good powers. When Nayantara was Swastika, she lost her eyes for black magic, so the gods have cursed that she doesn’t remember the characters of her previous births in fact all the births.”

Neil – “Swastika doesn’t know the value of her parents when she let them die. So, Nayantara’s parents died mercilessly in front of her.”

Avni – “Nayantara betrayed Rudra and Shivanya. So, in turn Tara and Mayank betrayed her for 34 years. She is even a helpless soul who knows nothing but thought that we have killed her.”

Farishta – “Exactly! That’s why Nayantara was betrayed by Tara and Mayank. But poor Tara and Mayank themselves don’t know that Nayantara is suffering because of Swastika. It is because their complete focus is on you both.”

Neil – “But why, my look-alike killed Aman and Roshni in first and third birth, not me.”

Farishta – There are reasons, Neil. Relationships change in second birth”

Avni – “What! How did Manyata aunty die?”

Farishta looks at Avni and smiles. She starts narrating the second birth.

To be continued in the next Chapter

Hello everyone, the first birth story is ended. Now the second birth story is going to start. The killer is going to be introduced in the story of second birth (most probably the next chapter).

The prime characters of the second birth list are here. The story revolves around these 5 characters only and the killer.

Timeline of Second Birth: 17th century

(The order is random)

1) Shaheer Sheikh as ‘Udayveer’

Significant member in Pataliputra’s embassy, Neil’s best friend, Rudra’s reincarnation, Udayveer’s wife

2) Sonarika Bhadoria as Nandini

Princess of Pataliputra, Neil’s younger sister, Udayveer’s wife, reincarnation of Shivanya

3) Jasmin Bhasin as Alice Williams

Daughter of British General George Williams

4) Zain Imam as Crown Prince Neil

Arrogant in nature and rebellious warrior. Had enmity with Avni.

5) Aditi Rathore as Avni

Storehouse of many deep secrets, possess various shades, aim to kill Neil

Will meet you in the next chapter this week.