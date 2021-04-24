Kaun Hai Woh Qaatil – AvNeil Horror SS – Special Promo – TMT Updates

Good day everybody, the following episode is essential for the motion of the story together with the introduction of another prime characters. So, a particular promo is the created to advertise. Do give your views within the remark part.

Kaun Hai Woh Qaatil Promo:

Blind and Demise?

General view of Pataliputra is proven which is filled with secrets and techniques and serpents.

A number of males are performing struggle fares within the floor and Crown Prince of Pataliputra exhibits his mighty perspective by defeating 9 males concurrently in sword battle.

Whereas in a darkish place,

Neil and Avni beat Rudra with a log together with a lady whose face just isn’t proven. Rudra falls down with blood and appears at unconscious Shivanya.

Background voice over: Destiny has written Rudra’s life, such that Rudra didn’t lose his pals however by no means had pals solely betrayers….

Crown Prince of Naaglok, Neil and Crown Prince of Pataliputra are holding the bow and aimed the arrow within the huge temple.

The large view of their faces is proven respectively.

BG Voice Over: The need for acquiring the purpose has become obsession. Their obsession causes destruction in a merciless method. Many lives are going to die in somebody’s else sport, however the one who’s going to endure is completely different.

The entire temple burns attributable to fireplace.

A woman dances from the closed room and that causes complete land to shake.

Rudra and Shivanya’s throat was slit by an arrow.

Voiceover: “Woh Anth Nahi… Iss Aarambh Hai…” (It’s not the top, It’s the start)

Subsequent Episode is on: MONDAY (twenty sixth April, 2021)

Subsequent two episodes are going to be longer and it’s primarily based on this promo. Few extra characters are getting into to extend the excitation.

I guarantee you that the twists are actually amusing and thrilling. And there’s a pleased information, I’ll incessantly replace my tales attributable to my holidays and received’t make you look forward to lengthy.