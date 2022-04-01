Kaun Pravin Tambe movie review: Despite a fine knock by Shreyas Talpade, Hotstar biopic drops the ball

With the visual aesthetic of a Britannia biscuit ad circa 1998 and the storytelling charisma of a Star Sports highlights package, Kaun Pravin Tambe? is yet another reminder that despite our love for cricket and movies, we certainly seem to have a very difficult time making movies about cricket.

Starring a very earnest Shreyas Talpade as the titular late-bloomer, this is a largely by-the-numbers biopic that spends over two hours doing ‘tuk tuk’, refusing to allow Tambe’s flashy true story a chance at the crease. Virtually every sports film cliche—the scoffing boss, the doting love interest, the supportive sibling—is checked with dutiful dispassion.

Tambe rose to prominence after he became the oldest person to be selected for the IPL, and that too without having any prior…