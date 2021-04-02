Kaushiki Web Series Review Rating Audience Response – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

All Indian entertainment artists are bent on creating web shows to release on all OTT platforms and there is a very famous show named Kaushiki which has been released on the VIU app and this time it will be on VOOT so this news One Piece is a cake for all audiences, as it will be a new concept for everyone who is going to see it for the first time, but it will be amazing for all new audiences because the color of the story is quite good and the thriller is just that Mind-blowing.

Well, there will be a total of 13 episodes that you guys will watch this season and with each season you will be more interested in this show and you should be eager to see the end because this show is based on a group of friends who love each other. But somewhere they connect with each other for profit and everyone has their own deep and deep side. The lead actress Sayani Gupta has seen in many films and the second character of ACP Sumer is being played by a well-known face of the entertainment industry, mostly seen in Roadies, who you all know as Rannvijay Sinha.

The show runs in a very positive way but when Kaushiki enters the group she sees that these faces are happy and she likes to be with him but after some time when she gets deep into the group she realizes that Everyone is hiding something from each other which is not right because they say they are very special to each other but their bond is just so-called.

Talking about the cast, every character in it is amazing and the star cast also includes Sayani Gupta as Kaushiki., Ranvijay Singh as ACP Sumer, Rajeev Siddharth as Mrityunjay Sharma, Madhurima Roy as Nikita Roy Chaudhary, Ankush Patel aka Maggie as Omkar Kapoor and Namit Das as Dinesh. Kaushiki is introduced to a group of five friends where he meets Nikita, Dinesh, Ankush and Mrityunjay. Although they all appear to have fun, she sees them hiding some of the darkest secrets between them. Don’t forget to watch VOOT and watch Sayani Gupta’s thrilling performance. Stay tuned to get all the latest updates on this.

