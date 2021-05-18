Kauth Named Assistant Swim Coach – Swimming & Diving — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

Kauth comes to The Flats after spending four years as the head swimming and diving coach at Biola University, taking the men’s and women’s program to new heights, including their first PCSC Conference Championship in program history. En route to being named the PCSC Championship Coach of the Meet in 2021, he coached and mentored three NCAA All-Americans, 29 NCAA Championship B-Qualifiers, 22 PCSC Individual Champions and four PCSC Relay Champions.

“We’re thrilled to be able to welcome Ryan onto our staff here at Georgia Tech,” Hart said. “Ryan brings a wealth of experience from a tremendous amount of success leading the Biola University program and as a former swimmer. He brings such passion and energy to everything he does and we can’t wait to have him here with our program.”

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving named Ryan Kauth to its staff as assistant coach, Toni M. and Richard L. Bergmark swimming and diving head coach Courtney Shealy Hart announced on Tuesday.

In total, Kauth coached 184 Eagles to first-team all-conference honors and a 28-18 dual meet record – including the women’s 7-0 undefeated dual meet season in 2021.

“It is an honor and privilege to join the Georgia Tech swimming and diving program,” Kauth said. “I would like to first thank head coach Courtney Shealy Hart for the opportunity to be a part of the Yellow Jacket family and allowing me the chance to serve in carrying out the vision and goals she has for this program.”

Kauth continued, “I couldn’t be more excited to coach alongside some of the nation’s most passionate and knowledgeable minds, at one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the world. I look forward to continuing the success that has been accomplished by Coach Hart and her staff, as well as building momentum to have the world’s most talented student-athletes join Tech’s journey to the top!”

Kauth’s coaching career also includes Mater Dei High School (varsity assistant coach – 2014-21) and Concordia University Irvine (graduate assistant coach – 2015-16).

An Old Bridge, N.J. native, Kauth earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science (2014) and master’s in coaching and athletic administration (2016) from Concordia, where he earned multiple NAIA All-American awards as well as being a two-time Scholar All-American Athlete.

