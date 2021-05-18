ENTERTAINMENT

Kavita Bhabhi Season 3 Ullu Web Series 2021 | Wiki, Cast, Actress, Release Date, Watch All Episodes Online Free

Kavita Bhabhi Season 3 Ullu Web Series 2021 | Wiki, Cast, Actress, Release Date, Watch all episodes online Free

Kavita Bhabhi Season 3 is the next season of the ullu app famous web series Kavita Bhabhi. In this web series lead role played by Kavita Radheshyam as Kavita Bhabhi. The genre of this ullu web series is Drama, romance.

You can watch all episodes of this web series on the ullu app. This web series released on 19 February 2021 on the ullu app.

Kavita’s avid caller Nagesh requests her to tell the wildest experience she had with her husband. So here comes another fantasy event of the husband who is trapped in a locked house and can do nothing but submit to his better half.

