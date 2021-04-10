Kavita Kaushik Takes Dig At Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss, Calls It ‘Fake Reality Show’ – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kavita Kaushik, who never shies away from speaking her mind, recently called out Salman Khan-hosted reality show on Twitter. Kavita’s tweet came in response to a fan’s comment on a video that showed her performing an impressive yoga pose, considering she is a certified Kundalini Yog teacher. Sharing his thoughts on Kavita’s video where she is seen performing a complex yoga pose, one fan wrote that she should not have participated in Bigg Boss. He further wrote that the show did a lot of harm to Kavita’s image and since he is her fan he wishes her all the best things in life.

Replying to this comment, the actress said that it is alright and she believes like they say once a person has spoilt their “image” they are completely free. Kavita said that now she does not care about the hate or the love of those who judge someone on the basis of a “fake reality show”.

Some of Kavita’s fans supported her tweet and shared their thoughts in the comments section. One fan wrote that it is ironic how the fake show brought out the real side of the actress. While another fan commented that he is her big fan and she does not deserve such types of shows. He said that her personality is different and according to them, Bigg Boss Season 14 winner Rubina Dilaik was the “most fake and arrogant” contestant on the show. He also mentioned that he really wants Kavita to make a new series of her famous comedy series, FIR with the same old team and wished her the best.

Kavita Kaushik had walked out of Bigg Boss season 14 after heated arguments with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

