Kavita Kaushik Turned Down Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 For This Reason – Tech Kashif

Kavita Kaushik Turned Down Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 For This Reason

Kavita Kaushik Turned Down Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 For This Reason

Actress Kavita Kaushik, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant, has turned down Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In a recent interview, the actress revealed the reason behind the same.

The actress said that reality shows have done more harm to her career than good. In an interview with Times Of India, she said, “I think it’s getting repetitive and boring… me walking out of reality shows!.”

She further said, “I have realised that I have no patience for a reality show. I also lack the dramatics and theatrics required for it. Being on a reality show doesn’t make me happy; in fact, it makes me so uncomfortable and out of place that it shows on my face and makes me an angry person! Not that I haven’t done reality shows in the past; I participated in Nach Baliye 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, but I did those only when I wanted to buy a house. I have a few houses that I own now, so I don’t need to put myself through the pain of being in a show and stand in a line to take marks for something that I don’t believe in, just for the money.”

On Bigg Boss 14, the actress had walked out of the house after a fight with co-contestants and couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Later, She re-appeared on the show to accuse Abhinav of sending abusive messages to her.

