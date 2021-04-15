Kavya Kalanithi Maran Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images & More – Tech TMT

ENTERTAINMENT

Kavya Kalanithi Maran Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images & More

Kavya Kalanithi Maran Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images & More

Kavya Kalanithi Maran: Kavya is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the founding father of Asia’s largest media firm, Solar Community. Her mom is Kaveri maran, the Joint Managing Director of that firm. Kavya Maran works as part of Solar Music and different FM channels of Solar Community and sooner or later, she could be the one to take your entire enterprise of Solar Community. She can also be the grand-nephew of the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi. Thus, she belongs to one of many highly effective political households of India.

Kavya Maran turn out to be the center throd of teen after she was seen in IPL matches. She is the CEO of the SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) franchise. Her footage usually will get viral durig IPL intervals. Not too long ago, she was in tears after Royal Challeges Bangalore edged Hyderabad in a thriller in Chennai by 6 runs. in IPL 2021.

Kavya Kalanithi Maran Biography

Title Kavya
Actual Title Kavya Kalanithi Maran
Nickname Kavya Maran
Career Entrepreneur
Date of Start 06.10.1992
Age 25 (as of 2019)
Zodiac signal Leo
Household Father: Kalanithi Maran
Mom: Kaveri maran
Family M. Karunanidhi (Grandfather)
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Brother)
Arulnithi Tamilarasu (Brother)
Dayanidhi Azhagiri (Brother)
Senthamarai (sister)
MK Kanimozhi (aunt)
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband NA
Youngsters NA
Faith Hindu
Academic Qualification Masters in Enterprise Administration
College: But to be up to date
Faculty: But to be up to date
Hobbies Music
Start Place But to be up to date
Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Present Metropolis Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Nationality Indian

Kavya Maran on Fb: But to be up to date

Kavya Maran Twitter: But to be up to date

Kavya Kalanithi Maran Instagram: But to be up to date

Fascinating info about Kavya Kalanithi Maran

  • Kavya’s father belongs to one of many prime 20 richest individuals of India.
  • Kavya’s household is the proprietor of the Indian Premier League Crew, Sunrisers Hyderabad. She is a large fan of cricket and infrequently watches the match together with her household.
  • Kavya Maran has accomplished her Masters’s in Enterprise Administration.

Kavya Kalanithi Maran Photos

Take a look at the most recent photographs of Kaviya Maran,

