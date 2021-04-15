Kavya Kalanithi Maran Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images & More – Tech TMT

Kavya Kalanithi Maran: Kavya is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the founding father of Asia’s largest media firm, Solar Community. Her mom is Kaveri maran, the Joint Managing Director of that firm. Kavya Maran works as part of Solar Music and different FM channels of Solar Community and sooner or later, she could be the one to take your entire enterprise of Solar Community. She can also be the grand-nephew of the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi. Thus, she belongs to one of many highly effective political households of India.

Kavya Maran turn out to be the center throd of teen after she was seen in IPL matches. She is the CEO of the SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) franchise. Her footage usually will get viral durig IPL intervals. Not too long ago, she was in tears after Royal Challeges Bangalore edged Hyderabad in a thriller in Chennai by 6 runs. in IPL 2021.

Kavya Kalanithi Maran Biography

Title Kavya Actual Title Kavya Kalanithi Maran Nickname Kavya Maran Career Entrepreneur Date of Start 06.10.1992 Age 25 (as of 2019) Zodiac signal Leo Household Father: Kalanithi Maran

Mom: Kaveri maran Family M. Karunanidhi (Grandfather)

Udhayanidhi Stalin (Brother)

Arulnithi Tamilarasu (Brother)

Dayanidhi Azhagiri (Brother)

Senthamarai (sister)

MK Kanimozhi (aunt) Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband NA Youngsters NA Faith Hindu Academic Qualification Masters in Enterprise Administration

College: But to be up to date

Faculty: But to be up to date Hobbies Music Start Place But to be up to date Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu Present Metropolis Chennai, Tamil Nadu Nationality Indian

Fascinating info about Kavya Kalanithi Maran

Kavya’s father belongs to one of many prime 20 richest individuals of India.

Kavya’s household is the proprietor of the Indian Premier League Crew, Sunrisers Hyderabad. She is a large fan of cricket and infrequently watches the match together with her household.

Kavya Kalanithi Maran Photos

Take a look at the most recent photographs of Kaviya Maran,