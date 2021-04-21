Kavya Reunited Alia and Sarangdhar

The episode begins with Sarang as he’s checking all messages on Kavya’s cellular. Earlier than he sees the message, Kavya reaches there and sees the DDS message. Kavya will get fearful pondering if Sarang and Alia reunite. She tries her finest to disregard the subject saying that she doesn’t wish to see him in ache once more as she was there final time when her coronary heart acquired damaged. She says to him that he couldn’t see him in that situation and tells him that he refuses the DDS presents.

Sarang asks Kavya why Alia needs to satisfy him as he’s Azad Roy now. Kavya tells her that Alia doesn’t have any thought that he’s Azad Roy as she simply needs to work with that man who writes children’ comics. Sarang asks Kavya to inform them that he doesn’t wish to collaborate with them for work as he has little interest in their venture. Nevertheless, Sarang’s thoughts is considering Alia. He says that no matter occurred up to now 6 years however the reality is he nonetheless has emotions for Alia.

Sarang reached his residence and remembers his time which he shared with Alia. He remembers how Alia proposed to him by mail. After seeing her video presentation, Sarang begins feeling unusual in him. On the opposite facet, Kavya is repeatedly attempting to divert Sarang from going to the DDS workplace. Sarang says to her that he’s not going to collaborate with them. Kavya calls them and tells them that they don’t seem to be inquisitive about working with them. Kavya says that how he makes Agastya meet with Azad Boy.

On the opposite facet, Kamleshwari needs to make Alia and Sarang meet as soon as in order that they will discuss to one another head to head however she fails to speak with Alia. Sayuri decides to bother Agastya within the faculty. Agastya and Sayuri get right into a combat through which the trainer additionally will get concerned to calm them down. The trainer takes them to the principal who asks the youngsters to return with their mother and father then solely they will attend the college. Alia and Sarang get indignant when the youngsters inform them the entire matter.