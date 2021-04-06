“Kawhi Leonard is intrigued by Jimmy Butler and co”: NBA Insider speculates that the Clippers star might seek to sign with Miami Heat | The SportsRush

LATEST

"Kawhi Leonard is intrigued by Jimmy Butler and co": NBA Insider speculates that the Clippers star might seek to sign with Miami Heat

An NBA Insider reveals Kawhi Leonard is “intrigued” by the prospect of joining the Miami Heat during his upcoming free agency.

Kawhi Leonard has been through a wild amount of criticism after the LA Clippers’ collapse in the NBA bubble. The player was expected to lead the franchise to the NBA finals last campaign. But they eventually chocked in game 7 of the West semi-finals.

Due to last year, this season feels critical for the team. If they can’t even make the Western Conference finals this year, many believe that the Clippers will be making a lot of roster changes this off-season.

And this stands true for Kawhi Leonard as well it seems, as a recent report by NBA insider Evan Massey tells us exactly what the fans of the franchise didn’t want to hear.

Kawhi Leonard wants to join Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are certainly one of the most impressive teams in the NBA right now. Not only did they make the NBA finals last season, but the franchise has also managed to recover from a cold start to this campaign. The team currently sits 5th in the East.

Given this team’s, and multiple other teams’ potential in the NBA right now, Evan Massey has reported that the Clippers star may be rethinking his future.

“Kawhi (Leonard) could very well listen to pitches from other teams. That is something that he is considering. If that does end up being the case, he would be intrigued at the possibility of joining the Miami Heat. Joining forces with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo is something that he would absolutely have interest in.”

In his current contract with the LA Clippers, the star has the option to opt-out and enter free agency next off-season. So, if this report is true, there is a very real chance we see Leonard wearing a different jersey next season.

Now it all hinges on the franchise’s performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. If they can win it all, or even get far enough, we imagine Kawhi Leonard will stay in LA. But, if they disappoint yet again, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the superstar.

