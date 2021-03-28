LATEST

“Kawhi Leonard, Rajon Rondo and his team better show up in the playoffs!”: Stephen A Smith piles pressure on the Clippers after their deadline day trade | The Miracle

"Kawhi Leonard, Rajon Rondo and his team better show up in the playoffs!": Stephen A Smith piles pressure on the Clippers after their deadline day trade

Stephen A. Smith believes that the LA Clippers have some actual strain to win after their deadline day acquisition of Rajon Rondo.

The LA Clippers have seemed unimaginable this yr. The group bounced again massively from the disappointments of final season, and seemingly have a starvation that was by no means there earlier than. And just lately, the group solely additional bolstered its roster via the acquisition of Rondo area.

There have lengthy been studies that Kawhi Leonard had been demanding there be a real level guard on the group. And now that he has among the finest on the place, all eyes are on them.

Will their season be deemed a failure if they will’t win the West? Stephen A. Smith undoubtedly thinks so.

Stephen A. Smith points a warning to the LA Clippers after Rajon Rondo commerce

Stephen A. Smith has lengthy been well-known for his scorching takes, and extreme ardour whereas speaking about sports activities. And when the ESPN analyst sat down to speak in regards to the LA Clippers, he was extra passionate than followers have seen him shortly and mentioned this.

“Kawhi (Leonard) and the remainder of the Clippers, they higher present up within the playoffs, now! Make no mistake about it. There merely cannot be a repeat of final yr, after they flamed out early in opposition to Denver. After they failed to present us the matchup with the Lakers!”

Yep, Stephen A. Smith nonetheless hasn’t forgiven the LA Clippers for his or her disappointing playoff run final yr. However he’s proper about one factor. The franchise has completely no excuses left.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George now have a championship-level level guard in Rajon Rondo. And if the Clippers nonetheless can’t even get to the Convention finals, the group shall be dealing with some critical backlash.

It’s not like they aren’t already used to the banter, given their meltdown of epic proportions final yr. However to have this 2 years in a row with few draft picks left of their kitty is virtually suicidal. The likes of Kawhi and PG is perhaps bullied into becoming a member of different groups.

