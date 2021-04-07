ENTERTAINMENT

Kaya Ki Maya Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Kaya Ki Maya Web Series Cast

Kaya Ki Maya is an Upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on KindiBOX App and website. The lead Cast of the web series includes Nisha. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the KindiBOX app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 24 April 2021. Kaya Ki Maya All Episodes web series is directed by Rachna. KindiBOX is the producer of the web series. KindiBOX is a new web series OTT app like Ullu, Kooku. The web series plot rotates around a Fat woman who wanted to have zero figure (Nisha), who lives alone and starts an affair with an office teen boy.

Kaya Ki Maya Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Kaya Ki Maya
Director Sudesh
Producer Bhavika Sharma
Written by/Story Dhruv Sharma
Screenplay Asutosh Jain
Production Company KindiBOX
Lead Cast Nisha
Sandeep
Genre Crime
Thriller
Total Episodes 2
Country India
Music NA
Cinematographer NA
Releasing Date 24 April 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform KindiBOX

Kaya Ki Maya Trailer

Also Read: [Nuefliks] Detective Nancy

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Kaya Ki Maya Web Series Cast and Details

Where to watch Kaya Ki Maya Web Series Officially?

Legally you can watch Kaya Ki Maya web series on the KindiBOX app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.

