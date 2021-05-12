KBC 13 Registration: Second question related to corona vaccine, do you know the answer?

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is coming soon with the new season of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, according to the makers, digital selection and screening process will be followed this time, registrations for the show have started. The registration process started at 9 pm on May 10, now Amitabh has asked another question for registration.

What is the question?

What is the name of Russia’s first Kovid 19 vaccine?

Options are A-Aura V, B-Sputnik V, C-Vostok 1, D-Phobos.

The correct answer is- B-Sputnik V.

It is known that the first question for registration was – In honor of whose birth anniversary, the Government of India has decided to celebrate January 23 as ‘Parakram Divas’? The correct answer was – Subhash Chandra Bose. Explain that Kaun Banega Crorepati can be participated only through SMS or Sony Live app.