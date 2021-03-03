KBC Registration 2021 Season 13 (Today’s Question) Register, Apply Online @ Sonyliv.com

Loading...

Complete information for online registration and application at KBC 2021 Season 13 (Today’s Question) @ sonyliv.com

KBC is abbreviated as Kaun Banega Crorepati. It is a popular Indian television game show telecasted in the Hindi language. The show has been airing on Sony television since 2010 and produced by Big Synergy. Indian legend actor Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting from the very beginning. It has completed 12 seasons and is expected to begin KBC season 13 in 2021. The run time of the show is 90 minutes.

Interested participants can register and apply online for KBC registration season 13 through various channels.

KBC Registration 2021 Season 13 (Today’s Question)

This article deals with KBC registration 2021 season 13, online application and eligibility criteria.

How to apply online for KBC registration (Today’s question) 2021 season 13

Applicants can apply for KBC Season 13 registration in many ways, such as web portal, mobile app, IVR, and SMS. Let us look at the entire process for each, as shown below.

Registration on KBC Season 13 Sony Live Mobile App

Download the Sony app on your phone (a free app for everyone).

Provide your details like email id and mobile number.

Select your age in the age selector button.

Choose your gender and sign up.

After signing up, you will get questions with related options.

Now choose the correct option to answer the questions.

KBC Season 13 Registration via IVR:

Send your answer through IVR.

Dial 5052525 and choose the correct option to answer the question.

Select language English / Hindi.

Please enter your age and other details.

The registration process will then complete, and the call ends with a thank-you note or playback option.

Registration of KBC 2021 Season 13 (Today’s Question) on SMS

Participants must watch live on Sony TV on 9 May 2021 at the time of the telecast to register via SMS.

Listen to the available question at a specific time in the show.

Now the participants have to send the SMS to the number provided according to the fee of rs.3 / – per SMS.

Then complete the procedure given in the timeline.

Send your reply via SMS 509093 to the given number.

Note: The online process of registration of KBC has not yet come on the official portal. Registration lines will be open from 9 May 2021. We will keep you updated once we make an official announcement. Please also note that the registration criteria may change depending on the decision of the KBC Organizing Committee.

Selection Process

Each contestant will be selected for the Sony KBC quiz show by the following steps, as shown below.

Registration

Screening

Online audition

personal interview

KBC Registration Season 13 Eligibility Criteria

Let us look at the eligibility criteria that an applicant must meet to participate in KBC Season 13. This is for candidates who want to register for season 13 of KBC.

Interested candidates should be Indian citizens.

They should have identity proof such as Aadhaar card, Voter ID card, driving license etc.

Candidates must be over 18 years of age. Candidates under the age of 18 are not eligible to register or enter the show.

Applicants should submit their birth certificate and nationality proof.

Please remember to fill in the incorrect information in the required fields as there are no correction points.

Documents Required for KBC Season 13 Registration

Let us look at the list of documents required to participate in KBC season 13 2021.

Four passport size color photographs.

Aadhar card (UID)

pan card

Birth certificate

Passport

Voter id

Driver’s license

Landline Phone / Electricity Bill

Ration magazine

KBC Registration 2021 Season 13 FAQ

What is KBC registration 2021 season 13 (today’s question)? It is an Indian television premiere gameshow presented by popular television Sony TV. Loading... How to register online for KBC 2021 SEASON 13 (Today’s question)? The details of the registration process for KBC 2021 season 13 should be given as above. Loading... Who are eligible to participate in the KBC Season 13 program? Only participants over 18 years of age with Indian citizenship are eligible for TV shows. Loading... What are the documents required for enrollment in KBC 2021 Gameshow? Loading... Candidates have to bring their birth certificate and Aadhaar card, voter ID card, or driving license for nationality certificate. Loading...