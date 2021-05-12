KBC season 13 online registration, date of application, latest date and much more

KBC season 13: The biggest Hindi quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, returns with its 13th season. Here are the full details for the registration process, the last application date and more.

Sony Entertainment Television recently unveiled a KBC 13 promo, hosted by the Bollywood King, Amitabh Bachchan. Now many applicants are quite confused about the registration process and other details about the upcoming season. So here’s the complete guide to securing your seat in KBC 13.

KBC registration 2021

Kaun Banega Crorepati or KBC is one of the best quiz shows on Sony Entertainment Channel. Every season, tons of contestants join the show in hopes of becoming a billionaire. If you also want to register for the coming season 13 of KBC. Registration for KBC 13 officially started on May 10, 2021. Sony TV asks viewers a question every day. All prospective applicants must answer the question correctly via text message or in the Sony LIV app.

KBC 13 format

KBC 13’s format is quite simple for the participants who want to become billionaires. Based on the correct answer to questions asked during the registration process, the participants will be shortlisted. Then, after passing a Q&A session, a lucky person will be given the golden opportunity to get their hands on the hot seat. The game starts now. Sony breaks the game down into several steps and each step requires the participant to answer questions within a limited time. Slowly climbing the question ladder and giving the correct answers, the participant can take a won amount of 7 crores. The participant is also given 4 lifelines to use during the quiz.

Here are the criteria to register for KBC 13 –

Age – To register for KBC 13, the participant must be over 18 years old.

– To register for KBC 13, the participant must be over 18 years old. Nationality – The registration facility is only available to residents of India.

– The registration facility is only available to residents of India. Documents – Participants need proof of identification such as ID, birth certificate, nationality certificate, etc.

