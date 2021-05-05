ENTERTAINMENT

KBC13 is coming soon, know registration date from Amitabh Bachchan

Avatar

If you want to participate in the 13th season, you can register from May 10. The show will once again be hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Pick up the phone and get ready

Sony TV official has informed the audience by posting a video on its social media. It is written in the caption, #KBC questions are coming once again with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. So pick up the phone and get ready because # KBC13 registrations are starting on May 10 at 9 pm.

In the promo, Amitabh Bachchan appears to say, Ever wondered how the gap between you and your dreams is? Of three letters. Try. So to make your dreams come true, pick up the phone and get ready because KBC registrations are starting on May 10. Hot Seat and I are waiting for you. You too just get ready.

