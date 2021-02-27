KCR Kit Scheme 2021: Apply online, payment status, online registration @ kcrkit.telangana portal

Step-by-step guide to apply online for KCR Kit Scheme, payment status, online registration @ kcrkit.telangana.gov.in

After the Jagannala school kit, it is now time for the Telangana State KCR Kit Scheme 2021. The main objective of the scheme is to provide care to the lactating mother and child by providing them with a kit. After the announcement, all expectant mothers are waiting to receive benefits from the government. Interested and eligible applicants can visit the official portal kcrkit.telangana.gov.in.

In addition, eligible applicants can apply for the KCR Kit Scheme directly on the portal.

KCR Kit Scheme 2021

This article explains the KCR Kit Scheme 2021, online registration and online status for applying online payment status on the official portal.

List of items in KCR Kit

Let us see the list of items available in KCR kit of Telangana state.

Useful store for mother and baby

baby oil

baby bed

Mosquito net

dresses

Sarees

Hand bag

Towel and napkin

The powder

Diapers

The shampoo

Toys

How to apply online for KCR Kit Scheme @ kcrkit.telangana.gov.in

See our step by step guide to apply for the KCR Kit Scheme on the official portal of kcrkit.telangana.gov.in.

Go to the official portal of KCR Kit Scheme.

It takes the online applicant to the home page.

Enter username, password and captcha code.

Click on the sign-in button.

It then redirects the online user to the page below.

Click Mother / Child Registration on the left pane.

Enter the Mother ID / Aadhaar ID as shown in the form.

Click on the Verify button and click on New Registration.

After this, the registration form opens below.

KCR Kit Online Registration Form 2021

Enter Aadhaar number, name, husband’s name, age, address, mobile, registration date, LMP date, expected delivery date.

Enter / Select District, Mandal, Village, Bank Account, Name in Passbook, Bank Name, Bank Branch, IFSC Code, Asha Name, Mobile Number and Community.

Click on previous delivery details.

Enter / Select Gravida, Parity, Abortions, Live, Death, and Obstetric Formula, Delivery Date, Baby Gender,

Now, click on ANC details.

It then displays the alert box that displays the mother data successfully with the mother id.

Clicking on the ANC details will take you to the page below.

Select ANC number, ANC date, ANC place, doctor name, blood pressure (mm / Hg), hemoglobin (g / dL), blood sugar, weight (in kilograms), TT.

Select Option: High Risk Identification (Yes / No).

Then click on the Update button.

Click on the date of delivery details.

Enter / select delivery date, delivery location, delivery institutions, doctor’s name, delivery income, mode of delivery, maternal income, holiday date, upload mother and child image.

Click on the update button.

Under Child details, select / select Boy / Girl, Date of Birth, Weight at Birth, Height at Birth, and Child Blood Group.

Click on submit button.

Enter vaccination details such as BCG Date, OPV 0 Date, Hep B Date, Dates od OPV1, OPV2, OPV3, enter Penta1, Penta 2 and Penta 3 dates.

Enter IPV1 and IPV2 dates, measles date, Vit a date and JE date.

KCR Kit Payment Status

The Telangana government provides a total of Rs.12000 and additional Rs.1000 for a total of Rs.13000, which is provided to the girl child.

The eligible beneficiaries will receive this amount directly in their registered bank accounts.

Thus, they can check the status of the payment on their own mobile after depositing the amount.

KCR Eligibility Criteria

Let us look at the eligibility criteria that an applicant should be eligible for the KCR Kit Scheme.

Applicant woman should be a permanent resident of Telangana State.

This scheme is only for pregnant women / newborns.

Applicant candidates must have their delivery in government hospitals to get the benefit of this scheme.

Beneficiaries with more than two children are not covered under this scheme.

Required documents

Get the list of documents required for KCR Telangana Kit Scheme 2021.

Applicant’s Aadhar Card

Address proof

mobile number

LMP Date

Bank account statement

KCR Kit Telangana Official Portal

KCR Kit Scheme 2021 Frequently Asked Questions