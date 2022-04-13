Keefe disappointed as Maple Leafs are ‘no-show’ against Sabers, again

Toronto – The good news about Toronto’s first-round playoff opponent is that it won’t be the Buffalo Sabers.

Boy, the Maple Leafs’ cross-lake neighbors have their number.

Reconcile Standing Pages. Whenever these two opponents collide it is irrelevant.

With their decisive and deserved 5-2 road win on Tuesday, the Sabers became the only club to beat the Leafs three times this season, outscoring them 15-5 on aggregate in their last three outings.

Leafs coach Sheldon said, “It’s four games against this team. We’ve been no-shows in all four. It’s hard to decide. It seems like there’s a team every year, for whatever reason, you have them. It’s not your game against.” Keefe said.

“It’s been surprising all season, hasn’t it? I mean, games like this are why…